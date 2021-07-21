FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.