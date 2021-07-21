Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 2,375 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 231,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.