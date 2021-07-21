Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 6,171 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,378. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

