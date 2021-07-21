Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 7,546 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

