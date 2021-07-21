Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 160 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,505. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.55 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
