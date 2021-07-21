Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 160 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,505. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.55 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.