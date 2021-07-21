Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $6.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.