FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX opened at $298.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.44 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

