Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

LON FEVR traded down GBX 14.54 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,258.46 ($29.51). 383,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,408. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.09. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,558.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

