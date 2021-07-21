Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.36.

