Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

