Financial Comparison: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) vs. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 6 13 0 2.60 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $40.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 30.82% 11.08% 0.96% Limestone Bancorp 18.31% 9.09% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.44 $17.89 billion $1.87 20.16 Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 1.90 $9.01 million $1.20 13.83

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of America beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of April 15, 2021, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 40 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

