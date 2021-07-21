Financial Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and DiDi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 DiDi Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than DiDi Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and DiDi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.81 $9.66 million $0.14 14.71 DiDi Global $21.63 billion 2.50 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 36.59% 30.07% 20.44% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Global beats DiDi Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

