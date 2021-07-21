Financial Survey: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.22 $7.52 billion $6.36 28.55 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $186.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Risk & Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

