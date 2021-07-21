FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNGR opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

