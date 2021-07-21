FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNGR opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
FingerMotion Company Profile
