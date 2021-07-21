Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 750,000 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.31% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of VAQC remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,312. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

