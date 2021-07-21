Fir Tree Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

