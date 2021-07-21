Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $5.89 Million Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 381,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,112. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

