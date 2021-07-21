Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMGMU. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,916,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,982,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,912,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,940,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,613,000.

Shares of PMGMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,498. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

