Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,125,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $4,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,359. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

