Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,000. Edify Acquisition comprises 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.