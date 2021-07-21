First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $760.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $836.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

