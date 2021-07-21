First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $760.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $836.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
