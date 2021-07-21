First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.