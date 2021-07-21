First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 5,675 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

