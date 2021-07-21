First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

