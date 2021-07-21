First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,729,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

