First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,123.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

