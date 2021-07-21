First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Insiders have sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

