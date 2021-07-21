First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of FR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 944,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,744. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

