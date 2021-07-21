First Light Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,744,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 11,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

