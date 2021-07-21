First Light Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

