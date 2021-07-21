First Light Asset Management LLC Has $24.20 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,177 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 5,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,344. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

