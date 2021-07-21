First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

