First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 26,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.