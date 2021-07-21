First Light Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,171 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises 3.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Omnicell worth $49,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.37. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.55. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

