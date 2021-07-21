First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 120,266 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,266 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up approximately 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Insmed worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,991. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.