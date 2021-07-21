First Light Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

