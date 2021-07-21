First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 108,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.