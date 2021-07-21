First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90.

