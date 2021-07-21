Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 5.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.21 and last traded at $216.21. 7,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 875,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

