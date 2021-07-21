Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

DFP opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

