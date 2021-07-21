Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Christina Willwerth Sells 3,945 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

