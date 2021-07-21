Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Christina Willwerth Sells 3,945 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.
