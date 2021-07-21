Flixxo Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Flixxo has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $4,118.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

