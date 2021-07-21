Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $41.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

FLYW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 3,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,034. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

