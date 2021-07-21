Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,313 shares of company stock worth $14,523,316. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

