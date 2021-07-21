FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.