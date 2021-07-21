FORA Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.