FORA Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $848.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.