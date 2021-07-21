FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,364 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,440,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.