FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.