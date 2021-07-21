FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,099. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.03 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

